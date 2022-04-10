Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CSQ opened at $16.86 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

