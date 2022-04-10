CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 429,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,575. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.