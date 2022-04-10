Caligan Partners Lp Purchases 109,573 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 109,573 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $394,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluidigm alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $752,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 233,251 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluidigm by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluidigm by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 199,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.