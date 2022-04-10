Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to C$3.25

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.