Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to C$3.25

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
