Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

