Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Target Price to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.50.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. The company serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. It is also involved in financing business. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

