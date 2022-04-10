Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Target Price to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.50.
Zegona Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
