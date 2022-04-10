Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$168.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.37 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

