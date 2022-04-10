Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

