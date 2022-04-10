Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $387,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

