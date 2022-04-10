Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$23.50 on Thursday. Canfor has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.48.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

