Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

