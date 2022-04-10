Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 12,729 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.34.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPX. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.