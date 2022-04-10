Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.94).

CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.60. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

