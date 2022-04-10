Cardano Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 12% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion and approximately $499.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,871,198.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.21 or 0.12213097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00196665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00387112 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

