Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,089,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.