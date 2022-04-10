Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

