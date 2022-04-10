Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.