Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. 251,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.