Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $359.56 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $359.56 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.50 or 0.07611016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,530.75 or 0.99707947 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,788,757,447 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,658,891 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.