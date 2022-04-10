Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CSTL stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $832.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

