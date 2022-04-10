Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 162,509 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.