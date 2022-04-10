Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,148,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

