Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.22. 12,011,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

