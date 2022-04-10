Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. 2,769,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,302. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

