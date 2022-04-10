Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. 2,896,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,417. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

