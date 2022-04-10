Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $189.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

