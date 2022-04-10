Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $5,350,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,651. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

