Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. 112,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

