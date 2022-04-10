Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.10. 6,045,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

