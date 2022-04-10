Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

