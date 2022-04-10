Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Caterpillar worth $378,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

