Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.43 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

