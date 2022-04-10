Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 5,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985,617 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,479,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

