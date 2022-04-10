Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

