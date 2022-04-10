CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

OTGLY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 9,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

