Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

