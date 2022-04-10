Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

