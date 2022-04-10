Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

FICO opened at $418.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

