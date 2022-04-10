Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 184059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

