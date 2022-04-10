Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 184059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
