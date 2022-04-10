Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.