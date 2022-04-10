Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $159.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.48.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.