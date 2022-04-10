Chromia Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $276.49 million and approximately $38.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00107200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

