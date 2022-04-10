CIBC Downgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to Neutral

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.
Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.
