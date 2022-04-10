CIBC Downgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to Neutral

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

