Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Atomera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Atomera by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 164,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 226,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $257.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.