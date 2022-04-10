Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,706 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 4,168,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,629. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.