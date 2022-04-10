Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,915 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

