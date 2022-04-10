Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WD-40 by 860.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.88. 433,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

