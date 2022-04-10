Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $21,493,000.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. 2,108,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,012. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.