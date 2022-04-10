Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 301,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,133. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.