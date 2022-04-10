Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 2,260,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $72.03.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

